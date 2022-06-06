UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Seeks Expatriate Community's Pro-active Role In Promoting Kashmir Issue At Int'l Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Barrister Sultan seeks expatriate community's pro-active role in promoting Kashmir issue at Int'l level

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while highlighting worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has said it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriate community should redouble its efforts to raise the issue at international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while highlighting worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has said it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriate community should redouble its efforts to raise the issue at international level.

Addressing a large gathering on his arrival at the Manchester Airport, United Kingdom late Sunday, the president said that after the abolition of Article 370, the Indian government now wanted to take hold of the entire territory and grab it completely.

In a bid to change the region's demography, Barrister Sultan said that the Indian occupation authorities have issued fake domiciles to over 4.2 million non-state Hindus, whereas more than 4,000 Indian investors were allotted land in IIOJK under the guise of so-called investment, AJK President office press release said.

Referring to redrawing of electoral maps in the region, he pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the guise of delimitation has created additional Constituencies in the Hindu dominated Jammu region to pave the way for installing a Hindu chief minister in the state.

Regarding the life imprisonment of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, he said Malik's conviction and imprisonment in a dubiously manifested and political motivated case was yet another atrocious attempt on the part of Indian judiciary to silence legitimate and genuine political voices in Kashmir.

Stressing the need for sensitizing the international community about the ill-treatment meted out by the Kashmiris at the hands of India's racist regime, Barrister Chaudhary said that time has come that we all should join our hands and raise the issue of Kashmir with full vigour and sensitize the world about early and amicable solution of Kashmir dispute.

The president said that during his visit he would present the stance of the Kashmiri people in British Parliament, Irish Parliament, European Parliament and other important international bodies.

Earlier, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was accorded a warm at the Airport by hundreds of Kashmiris who have gathered from across the UK.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister World Parliament Visit Jammu Manchester Ireland United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Ze ..

Ukraine Not Ready to Export Grain Via Belarus - Zelenskyy

3 minutes ago
 7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 work ..

7th Digital Population & Housing Census- 2022 workshop held in AJK

3 minutes ago
 UOS gradually improving in world ranking: VC

UOS gradually improving in world ranking: VC

6 minutes ago
 Punjab University to organize seminar on World Foo ..

Punjab University to organize seminar on World Food Safety Day tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab condemns blasphemous remarks by BJ ..

Governor Punjab condemns blasphemous remarks by BJP leader

6 minutes ago
 Chad opposition leaders get one-year suspended ter ..

Chad opposition leaders get one-year suspended terms

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.