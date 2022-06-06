(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry while highlighting worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has said it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriate community should redouble its efforts to raise the issue at international level.

Addressing a large gathering on his arrival at the Manchester Airport, United Kingdom late Sunday, the president said that after the abolition of Article 370, the Indian government now wanted to take hold of the entire territory and grab it completely.

In a bid to change the region's demography, Barrister Sultan said that the Indian occupation authorities have issued fake domiciles to over 4.2 million non-state Hindus, whereas more than 4,000 Indian investors were allotted land in IIOJK under the guise of so-called investment, AJK President office press release said.

Referring to redrawing of electoral maps in the region, he pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under the guise of delimitation has created additional Constituencies in the Hindu dominated Jammu region to pave the way for installing a Hindu chief minister in the state.

Regarding the life imprisonment of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, he said Malik's conviction and imprisonment in a dubiously manifested and political motivated case was yet another atrocious attempt on the part of Indian judiciary to silence legitimate and genuine political voices in Kashmir.

Stressing the need for sensitizing the international community about the ill-treatment meted out by the Kashmiris at the hands of India's racist regime, Barrister Chaudhary said that time has come that we all should join our hands and raise the issue of Kashmir with full vigour and sensitize the world about early and amicable solution of Kashmir dispute.

The president said that during his visit he would present the stance of the Kashmiri people in British Parliament, Irish Parliament, European Parliament and other important international bodies.

Earlier, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry was accorded a warm at the Airport by hundreds of Kashmiris who have gathered from across the UK.