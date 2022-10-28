President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday urged the world to use its influence to help resolve the unsettled Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in South Asia

Muzaffarabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Friday urged the world to use its influence to help resolve the unsettled Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in South Asia.

Addressing a protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, he said that the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India was the biggest threat to regional peace.

The president said that in view of the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian held territory, there was a dire need that the UN Secretary General should send special envoy to Kashmir to assess the situation on the ground in Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Urging the US president Joe Biden to pay heed to the former US President Barack Obama's clarion call, Barrister Sultan said, "Former US President Barack Obama called Kashmir a dangerous region of the world during his tenure and emphasized on the early settlement of the Kashmir issue".

Referring to persecution of minorities in India, he said that under Modi's regime, India was fast turning into a fascist state where there was no place for religious minorities.

"Muslims, Christians, Dalits are suffering at the hands of an RSS influenced regime that is hell bent on turning India into a Hindu Rashtra", he said, adding Gandhi's so called largest democracy and secular state had virtually been taken over by the Hindu extremist elements.

Urging the UN to play its legal and moral responsibilities vis--vis the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the president said that besides expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir the purpose of today's protest was to remind the world community of its moral obligations towards Kashmir.

"We demand that the international community should stop India from violating human rights in Occupied Kashmir and play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination", he said.

The protest demonstrations was also addressed by prominent Kashmiri intellectual and rights activist Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Former Member Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Syed Aftab Shah, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, Miss Seemab Shafiq, Nargis Mughal and others.

It is worth mentioning here that the protest, which was organized to mark 75 years of India's illegal occupation of Kashmir, was attended by members of Pakistani and Kashmiri overseas communities settled in different parts of America.