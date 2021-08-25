Barrister Sultan takes oath as AJK president

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD: , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The newly elected president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Wednesday took the oath of the office.

The AJK Supreme Court Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan administered the oath.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the High Court's ground and was attended by high dignitaries of the state including AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayoom Khan Niazi besides the outgoing AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Federal Minister Shehyar Khan Afridi, MLAs, AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, AJK Supreme Court and High Court judges, Senior lawyers, Advocate General of AJK, secretaries of the government, inspector general of AJK Police Habib Tajik and other civil and military high ups and large number of political workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Earlier, AJK Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir who is also the secretary cabinet formally read out the notification issued by Services and General Administration. Later on, a smart contingent of AJK police presented the guard of honor to the newly elected president.