Barrister Sultan terms early solution of Kashmir key to everlasting peace, stability in South Asia

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the key to peace in South Asia lies in the solution of the Kashmir issue, which is the oldest issue on the agenda of the United Nations.

He made these remarks while addressing a protest demonstration staged in front of the UN headquarter in New York, AJK President office said on Sunday.

The AJK president, while referring to UNHRC's 2018 and 2019 report on human rights situation in Kashmir, said the reports were sufficient enough to stir the conscience of those who chose to stay silent despite knowing about the New Delhi's dodgy and destructive role in the region.

He said it was high time that the international community should come forward to help stop the ongoing Indian atrocities in the Occupied Jammu Kashmir and play a proactive role to resolve the dispute once and for all.

"We have gathered here today to show solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and we assure our Kashmiri brethren that they are not alone in their struggle", he said, adding that Kashmiris living all over the world will continue to raise their voice for their right to self-determination.

The president voiced grave concern over the massive troops' concentration in the region. He said that the political and human rights situation in Kashmir had deteriorated to an alarming level after the Indian government took the unilateral decision to revoke the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution that had guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Barrister warned that if the Kashmir issue was left unattended, it could have dangerous consequences. He also assured the protesters that he would continue his efforts to draw world's attention to the issue and would travel to every nook and corner of the world to accomplish his goal.

He appealed to the Pakistani diaspora in the US to redouble their efforts and become a voice of their voiceless brethren in the occupied Kashmir.

Prominent Kashmiri intellectual and Chairman World Forum for Peace & Justice Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai while addressing the gathering asked the United Nations that the application of international law should not be selective in resolving the international conflicts.

He warned the world powers that the status quo in Kashmir, if left unchanged, would result in a growing spiral of death and even greater regional instability. "The UN must take an active role in finding a peaceful and permanent solution to the crisis", On the occasion, a detailed memorandum was also presented to the Secretary General of the United Nations on the Kashmir issue and the violation of human rights in the occupied valley.

The memorandum sought a just and equitable solution of the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions. It also called for regular discussions on the situation in Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council.

"The United Nations should appoint its special representative on Jammu and Kashmir and play its role to stop the ongoing bloodshed and violence in Occupied Kashmir and repeal black laws prevalent in the region", the memorandum said, adding that the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner should be instructed to form a commission of inquiry on human rights atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and submit the report to the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The protest demonstration was attended by a large number of Kashmiri and Pakistani Americans, and friends of Kashmir. The prime objective of the demonstration was to register protest against India as it foreign minister was addressing the UN General Assembly, and to raise voice against its illegal occupation of Kashmir. It also aimed at highlighting the human rights violation in the occupied territory, and reminding the UN of its moral and legal obligations vis-à-vis the settlement of Kashmir dispute.