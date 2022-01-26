UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan To Convene All Parties Conference On Kashmir .

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Barrister Sultan to convene all parties conference on Kashmir .

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday announced to convene an all-party conference on 30th January at Kashmir House Islamabad to chalk out future course of action on Kashmir issue.

Addressing a news conference, he said Leaders of other political parties including Leader of the House, Leader of Opposition, former Presidents, and former Prime Ministers will participate in the conference .

He said the main objective of holding the conference is to chalk out a future course of action on the Kashmir issue.

The President said today Kashmiris all over the world, including Azad Kashmir, are observing India's Republic Day as a black day to draw the world's attention towards Indian forces' repressions on Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir.

He said after repealing Articles 370 and 35A and removing the special status of Occupied Kashmir, India has issued fake domiciles to 4.

2 million Hindus to change the proportion of the population of Occupied Kashmir which is an attempt to change the demographics of Occupied Kashmir.

The Azad Kashmir President further said that the base camp was set up in order to raise voice for the liberation of occupied Kashmir. He said although there is a need for construction and development in Azad Kashmir but at the same time the Kashmir issue has to be aggressively highlighted. The President urged the Kashmiri living abroad to come out on 5th of February to observe solidarity day with the people of Occupied Kashmir and express their full solidarity with them.

Azad Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Minister for Planning and Development Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Dewan Ali Chughtai, Presidential Adviser Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

