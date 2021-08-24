Barrister Sultan to sworn in as 28th President of AJK State tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

The newly-elected President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry will take oath of his office as 28th President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State on Wednesday - August 25 at a special ceremony to be held in the AJK's capital town Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan would administer oath to Sultan as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir for next five years constitutional term

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The newly-elected President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Choudhry will take oath of his office as 28th President of Azad Jammu Kashmir State on Wednesday - August 25 at a special ceremony to be held in the AJK's capital town Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan would administer oath to Sultan as President of Azad Jammu Kashmir for next five years constitutional term.

It was officially informed that the ceremony would be attended, among others, by AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi and newly elected members of AJK Legislative Assembly, high ranking officials of AJK government and senior leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the newly-emerged ruling party in the AJK.

Sultan was elected as President of AJK in a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly on Tuesday last.

Barrister Sultan Mehammod Choudhary, the nominee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, AJK Chapter, had won the office securing 34 votes against his solitary opponent Mian Abdul Waheed, joint candidate of the opposition parties in the house who bagged 16 votes.