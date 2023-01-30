Barrister Sultan urges diaspora to highlight IIOJK situation

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmir and Pakistani diaspora in the United States (US) to play their due role to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian brutalities against the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) .

He expressed these views while addressing a function in the Brooklyn area of New York on Monday, said a release issued by his office here. The function was attended and addressed by former Member Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Syed Aftab Shah, Chaudhry Sarwar, Raja Taj, Raja Razzaq, Chaudhry Rashid and others.

Referring to the critical situation in IIOJK, Chaudhry said that it was the responsibility of people living in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and around the world to express solidarity with their brethren and draw the attention of the international community towards wanton killings and violation of human rights by Indian forces.

He said that Kashmir day would be observed in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the globe with a renewed pledge to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris who were facing barbarism in the occupied Kashmir. "The solidarity day will be observed to send a strong message across the border that the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle would continue till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from the oppressive Indian occupation. The president said that he would lead a solidarity rally being held in London on 5th of February. "Similarly, solidarity rallies would be held in New York and other important cities of the world", he said.Speakers on the occasion, appreciated Barrister Sultan for his efforts to highlight Kashmir issue globally.