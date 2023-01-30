UrduPoint.com

Barrister Sultan Urges Diaspora To Highlight IIOJK Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Barrister Sultan urges diaspora to highlight IIOJK situation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmir and Pakistani diaspora in the United States (US) to play their due role to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian brutalities against the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged the Kashmir and Pakistani diaspora in the United States (US) to play their due role to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian brutalities against the illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) .

He expressed these views while addressing a function in the Brooklyn area of New York on Monday, said a release issued by his office here. The function was attended and addressed by former Member Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Syed Aftab Shah, Chaudhry Sarwar, Raja Taj, Raja Razzaq, Chaudhry Rashid and others.

Referring to the critical situation in IIOJK, Chaudhry said that it was the responsibility of people living in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and around the world to express solidarity with their brethren and draw the attention of the international community towards wanton killings and violation of human rights by Indian forces.

He said that Kashmir day would be observed in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the globe with a renewed pledge to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris who were facing barbarism in the occupied Kashmir. "The solidarity day will be observed to send a strong message across the border that the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle would continue till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from the oppressive Indian occupation. The president said that he would lead a solidarity rally being held in London on 5th of February. "Similarly, solidarity rallies would be held in New York and other important cities of the world", he said.Speakers on the occasion, appreciated Barrister Sultan for his efforts to highlight Kashmir issue globally.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World London Rashid Jammu Lead New York United States Azad Jammu And Kashmir February Border All From

Recent Stories

Prize distribution ceremony of Chughtai Arts Award ..

Prize distribution ceremony of Chughtai Arts Awards 2022 held in Adana

1 minute ago
 Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Proble ..

Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21% - Poll

1 minute ago
 Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation on ..

Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation on Ensuring Oil Market Stability ..

1 minute ago
 German Gov't Reiterates Stance Not to Send Warplan ..

German Gov't Reiterates Stance Not to Send Warplanes to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hin ..

Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hints at Putting Sweden on Separa ..

11 minutes ago
 Peshawar blast condemned

Peshawar blast condemned

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.