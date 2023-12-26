Barrister Veeram Khan, others arranges Quran khawani for soul of BB

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Quran khawani and Fateha were arranged for the soul of former prime minister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in connection with her death anniversary by PPP leader Barrister Veeram Khan Mahar at his residence here on Tuesday.

The Quran khawani and Fateha were also arranged at the residences of PPP leaders Abid Gul Mahar, Tariq Chuhan, Fayyaz Chana and Advocate Rizwana Memon, addressing the gathering, Barrister Veeram Khan said a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The PPP leaders and workers also reposed full confidence in the party leadership.