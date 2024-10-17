Open Menu

Barrister Zafarullah Congratulates Nation On Successful SCO Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Barrister Zafarullah Khan, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), congratulated the nation on Wednesday for the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Talking to a private news channel, he credited the success to the government's dedicated efforts in economic and diplomatic fronts.

He highlighted that through this summit, we were able to engaged 42 percent of the world’s population which accounted for 24 percent of global GDP.

Replying a query about amendment, he mentioned that the said constitutional amendment package had been on the agenda for several years.

After a month of consultations and fruitful discussion of all stakeholders, we are now closer to reaching a consensus, he added.

