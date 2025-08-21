Barrrister Saif Meets Afghan Ambassador To Discuss Peace, Trade
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, held a meeting with the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional cooperation.
The meeting featured detailed discussions on the critical role both countries play in ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.
The advisor outlined the serious steps being taken by the provincial government to eliminate the threat of terrorism.
He emphasized that Afghanistan's cooperation is a key component in establishing sustainable security.
Barrister Saif stated that regional development is ultimately contingent upon mutual trust and cooperation between the two nations.
Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb emphasized the urgent need to enhance trade facilities at the Torkham border crossing.
The ambassador affirmed that the revival of robust economic and trade activities is indispensable for the well-being of the people of both countries.
