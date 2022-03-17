UrduPoint.com

Bars Want Govt, Opposition To Avoid Collision Course

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Bars want govt, opposition to avoid collision course

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The lawyers are of the view that the country may face the worst constitutional crisis if the procedure available in the Constitution was violated.

The legal fraternity Wednesday urged the government and opposition parties to avoid use of force during a no confidence motion and strictly adhere to the procedure available in the Constitution.

This was demanded at a meeting of all Pakistan representatives of bar associations and councils convened jointly by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) held here at the Supreme Court.

The meeting was presided over by Supreme Court Bar Association President Ahsen Bhoon and Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Hafizur Rehman Chaudhry.

The meeting reviewed the current political situation and resolved that the legal fraternity had always made efforts for supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and pledged to continue so.

It expressed concern over the prevailing political situation and unanimously passed resolutions, urging the government and opposition parties to avoid use of force either to make the no-confidence motion successful or fail.

