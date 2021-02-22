Barsadin road inaugurated to facilitate 80,000 population in Tehsil Salarzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Zakat and Ushr Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Zeb Khan on Monday said that all available resources were being utilized for the uplift and development of the merged districts.

He was speaking as chief guest at inauguration ceremony of Barsadin road project in tehsil Salarzai, district Bajaur.

The minister said that construction of road will facilitate population of over 80,000 people. He said that PTI government was taking practical steps for provision of facilities across the province particularly in the merged districts.

Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf, member National Assembly Gul Zafar Khan, party workers and large number of people of the area were present on the occasion.

He said that provincial government had taken historical steps for the uplift of the mergedtribal districts and to bring them at par with developed districts of the province.

He said that provincial government had launched development projects worth billion of rupees in merged district to provide best health and education facilities, infrastructure development and provision of jobs to educated youth.