Baryar Strongly Condemns Revocation Of The Occupied Region's Special Status

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Baryar strongly condemns revocation of the occupied region's special status

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status.

Talking to APP, SCCI President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar expressed serious concern over the atrocities being perpetrated by India against the Kashmiri people.

He said that India should withdraw the amendment in law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

Baryar urged the world community to use their influence to pressurize India for halting the large scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian occupation army in the Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hard time", he said, and appealed to the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate the sufferings of innocent Kashmiri people.

SCCI President said, "Freedom is the basic right of all people and none could deny this right to the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir".

He called upon the UN and human rights organizations to take note of the persistent Indian aggression and push for the materialization of a referendum in occupied Kashmir.

