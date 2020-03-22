Barzars remain closed after government notification

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :All bazars shopping centers, hotels and restaurants remained closed on Sunday after notification issued by government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in connection of coronavirus.

The provincial government notified to close all bazars from March 22 till March 24 for three days across the province.

In other notification the government also imposed ban on public transport that all inter-district public transport will remain suspended with immediate effect for a period of one week from March 23. The order would not applicable to intera-district (local) passenger transport in district.

These measures are taken to ensure social distancing as a strategy to save people after outbreak of coronavirus which has affected numbers of people in different areas of Pakistan.