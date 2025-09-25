Basal Police Crack Down On Gambling Den
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 10:05 PM
The Basal police conducted a successful raid on a gambling den near a graveyard in village Abual on Thursday, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of cash and gambling tools
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Basal police conducted a successful raid on a gambling den near a graveyard in village Abual on Thursday, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of cash and gambling tools.
According to police source, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Basal, Sub-Inspector Malik Muhammad Sajjad, who received information about the illicit activity during a patrol.
The arrested individuals were identified as Nazakat Khan, Amir Shehzad, Naeem Khan, and Rashid Mahmood. The police seized Rs 1,125,000 in cash and gambling material from the accused.
A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.
The police spokesperson emphasized that operations against criminal activities will continue without any let-up, highlighting the commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.
APP/rhn/378
Recent Stories
L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France unveils new routes, expanded programme for 20 ..
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAH ..
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management
Experts: UAE regulators inspire confidence in green autonomous logistics
SIF draws participants from 142 countries
UAEREP reviews midterm progress of Cycle 5 Project on AI-driven cloud seedabilit ..
Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club hosts Swim for Life Masters Championship
SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released
Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first cohort of Georgetown University� ..
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operatio ..
ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CONFERENCE ON STRATEGIC REALIGNMENTS IN THE INDIAN OCEAN REGION CONCLUDES IN LAHORE.27 minutes ago
-
IoU holds dialogue on sustainable waste management19 minutes ago
-
SC detailed judgment on Judges’ Seniority and transfers released13 seconds ago
-
Azma Bokhari expresses grief over passing of Jamshed Butt’s mother14 seconds ago
-
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) intensifies ongoing cleaning operation15 seconds ago
-
ATC approves 15-day physical remand of record keeper in Model Town court fire case16 seconds ago
-
CDA, EOBI explore joint investment opportunities in Islamabad’s hospitality sector18 seconds ago
-
UAP, PHDEC sign MoU to strengthen horticulture sector19 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting of PAP, highlights importance of community to address militancy3 minutes ago
-
Basal police crack down on gambling Den3 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in Quetta becoming serious as we going to implement water emergency: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
Conference on strategic realignments in the Indian Ocean region concludes3 minutes ago