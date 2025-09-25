Basal police crack down on gambling Den

The Basal police conducted a successful raid on a gambling den near a graveyard in village Abual on Thursday, arresting four individuals and seizing a substantial amount of cash and gambling tools

According to police source, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Basal, Sub-Inspector Malik Muhammad Sajjad, who received information about the illicit activity during a patrol.

The arrested individuals were identified as Nazakat Khan, Amir Shehzad, Naeem Khan, and Rashid Mahmood. The police seized Rs 1,125,000 in cash and gambling material from the accused.

A case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

The police spokesperson emphasized that operations against criminal activities will continue without any let-up, highlighting the commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

