Basant celebrations despite ban in Rwp city; Police arrest 110 violators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police have taken strict action against kite flying and aerial firing, arresting 110 kite flyers and sellers from various city areas on Thursday and Friday.

This crackdown comes after the Kite Association announced plans to celebrate Basant, despite the Punjab government's ban on kite flying and selling.

A police spokesman informed that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had finalized all the arrangements to control kite flying and aerial firing.

The Kite Association announced to celebrate Basant on Friday and Basant Night in Rawalpindi city on Thursday night, defying the Punjab government's orders of a complete ban on kite flying and selling.

Police on the orders of the CPO launched a full-scale crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing and utilized all available resources to control the illegal activity.

Over 110 persons involved in kite flying and aerial firing were rounded up from different areas of the city and hundreds of kites and strings were recovered from their possession.

Police also recovered Kalashnikovs and pistols from the possession of the arrested accused.

The spokesman informed that Police teams were continuously engaged in a crackdown against kite flying across the city.

Legal action was also taken against the owners of the buildings from where the accused were flying kites. A number of persons involved in kite flying were also identified through videos.

Following the ban on kite flying and the sale and purchase of kites and string, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and CPO had issued orders for the arrest of those involved in kite flying or kite selling.

The instructions were given to all police stations and the Special Branch to ensure the arrest of kite sellers and flyers.

The Kite Association had declared that they would hold Basant Night and the festival, despite the ban.

Despite the police crackdown and raids, a large number of kites and string rolls were delivered to the kite flying lovers in Rawalpindi. Orders for kites were also being placed on social media using coded terms for delivery to homes.

The SHOs of various police stations were issuing announcements via loudspeakers in mosques and neighbourhoods, attempting to stop kite flying on Thursday night and Friday.

The police have taken strict measures against Basant, with motorcycle squads patrolling the streets and areas. Large ladders were used to climb over houses and arrest kite flyers from the back of homes.

The District administration and police had made it clear that no one would be allowed the violate the law and the arrested accused would be charged with sentences ranging from three to seven years in prison, and fines amounting to Rs500,000 to 5 million.

Police had warned that the accused involved in kite flying would be apprehended from rooftops and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators. The kite flyers and sellers cannot escape the grip of the law, the spokesman added.