'Basant festival of Punjab' canceled this year due to Covid-19 : Spokesperson says

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema on Wednesday announced ban on Basant (Kite Flying Celebration) festival across the province this year due to Covid-19 and deaths caused by sharply polished twine used to fly kites.

Talking to a Private news channel, she said for the revival of 'traditional safe basant festival' Punjab government has been seeking multiple proposals and taking all necessary safety measures to make the next year's festival a safe social activity.

Kite flying.she said was our culture and the government would allow it in next year as 'Basant Kite Flying' spring festival was an enjoyable experience for the people of the country as well as the foreigners.

"We are seriously considering allowing kite-flying on a limited scale in next year, she said, adding, sports lovers and overseas Pakistanis would not be deprived with this opportunity to celebrate the popular festival as it generate huge foreign exchange and was providing tourism activities in the country".

In the past, large number of foreigners visited Punjab to participate in the festival, however ,it would be revived again under the tourism policy of present government, she remarked.

She further mentioned government would take stern actions against violators and impose fines on businessmen selling kites and chemical thread/twines.

She also said that the government of Punjab would fully ban the use of chemical thread which was used for Kite flying and caused deaths.