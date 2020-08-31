UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baseball Activities To Resume In Pakistan By End Of September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Baseball activities to resume in Pakistan by end of September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) is planning to resume its activities by holding All Pakistan Inter-School Championship by the end of September, a top PFB official said on Monday.

"We understand that as per government announcement the educational institutions will reopen across the country on September 15. Hence, we are also waiting for that. Soon after the reopening of educational institutions our young athletes will also return to action," Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, president of PFB told APP.

He said the holding of inter-school championship would help the federation to find out talent for the under 12 Asian Baseball Championship and under 18 Asian championship.

The under 12 Asian championship is set to be held in November, while the under 18 Asian Baseball Championship is scheduled to take place in December. However, a final decision to hold these events on the scheduled dates or push them to some later date is expected to be taken by the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) in next few weeks by reviewing the Covid-19 in participating nations.

"We'll pick up potential players from the inter-school championship and then send them to our academies to polish their skills. The talented youngsters will have a perfect chance to represent Pakistan at the international level," he added.

According to Fakhar the PFB was in constant touch with the (BFA) and had conveyed it Pakistan's willingness to send its teams for both the events. "I've recently talked to BFA president on phone. He has expressed the optimism that these events will take place as per schedule. I've given him a positive response for our teams," he said.

"These two events are very important for us as they will serve as qualifiers for World Cups in their respective categories. Top two sides of these events will feature in the World Cups, taking place next year," he said.

Fakhar said PFB's academies at Khyber Agency, Swabi, Lahore and Okara were functional and athletes of these and adjacent areas were undergoing training there.

"Besides we are in contact with our athletes of other areas. They've been directed to carry on self training as we believe their safety is the first priority.

"They did not contract the virus when it was at its peak and now we don't want them to suffer at a time when it is subsiding." He said the federation would also functionalize its baseball academy in Multan in September besides reopening its facilities in Karachi, Hyderabad and other major cities of the country.

