Baseless Accusations Made Against Caretaker Govt Over PTI Worker's Death: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday said that baseless accusations were being made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against police and the provincial government over the death of its worker during a rally on March 9.

Addressing a press conference with the Inspector General of Police and others at CM Office, he said the caretaker government had nothing to do with the political parties, however, it was regretful that the PTI was blaming the government for death of the PTI worker in police custody.

He said that the PTI was trying to achieve political agenda by manipulating this incident as murder.

There were reports that the family of the deceased worker was also being pressurized by the PTI leadership to take stance over the incident. Using one's death to get political benefits was actually very unfortunate, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi said all political parties had the right to do politics but one should avoid accusing others as the social media campaigns were being run against the caretaker government and the police over it.

The services of the law enforcement agencies, including police, should be appreciated as they were rendering matchless sacrifices to maintain law and order, he maintained.

Death of the PTI worker was actually a blind murder which was traced by the competent officers of police, he said and added the provincial health minister immediately reached the hospital after the incident.

The caretaker CM said that some elements were trying to disrupt the atmosphere ahead of elections in the province scheduled for April 30, adding that doors of the caretaker government were open for everyone as the government wanted to take stakeholders on board.

On this occasion, IGP Dr Usman Anwar said that the father of the deceased worker requested the police to ascertain facts of his son's death.

A police team worked with great commitment to investigate the incident and foiled an attempt of the political party to declare the death as a murder. He said it was very unfortunate that the police department was threatened by the political party over the incident as they wanted to misuse the incident for their political agenda.

Party worker Ali Bilal alias Zillay Shah died in a road accident after he was hit by a vehicle which was owned by PTI leader Raja Shakeel. "We have found blood stains on the vehicle," he said.

He said stern action would be taken if evidence of police torture was found. He lashed out at the social media campaign against the police.

The Punjab police chief said the body of Bilal was dropped at the Services Hospital at 6:52 pm, adding that the vehicle was owned by Raja Shakeel and it was recovered from Waris Road with the help of CCTV footage.

"We will present all evidences to the father of the deceased PTI worker", he said, adding that all suspects had been arrested and they would be produced before the court.

He said that the case would be taken to a logical conclusion as it was the duty of the police department.

