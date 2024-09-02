- Home
Baseless Litigation Causes Increase In Number Of Pending Cases: Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 07:16 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday remarked that the baseless litigation used to waste the courts’ time and lead to an increase in the number of pending cases.
He gave these remarks during a hearing of a case regarding the distribution of property.
The CJP noted that litigations was done on a property dispute after the death of 75-year-old owner.
He questioned that why a 75-year-old man would gift his land to people other than his two sons. Unfortunately, such baseless and fabricated cases are wasting courts’ time and causing an increase in the number of pending cases.
The court dismissed an appeal regarding the dispute of the land.
