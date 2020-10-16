UrduPoint.com
Baseless Propaganda By PML-N On Arrest Of Workers, Route Hurdles: Basharat Raja

Fri 16th October 2020

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Friday said that a baseless propaganda was being done by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) about arrest of party workers and hurdles created by the government prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)' public gathering in Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Friday said that a baseless propaganda was being done by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) about arrest of party workers and hurdles created by the government prior to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)' public gathering in Gujranwala.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said there was no reality in propaganda of arrest of PML-N workers in Lahore or Gujranwala, adding that no hurdle was created by the government from Lahore to Gujranwala.

He said the PDM was allowed to stage public gathering in Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala on its request. They, initially were requested to delay the gathering owning to the coronavirus situation as they should have demonstrated maturity on national issue, he said adding that the PDM had assured in written, implementation on Covid-19 SOPs at its gathering to the district administration.

They also had agreed that the government may take action in case of SOPs violation.

On instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, he said that the district health authorities had been asked to provide masks and hand sanitizer to people of Gujranwala.

Against the claims of the PDM leadership of a historic public participation in Gujranwala, he said that if social distancing was observed at the place of gathering maximum of 20,000 people could sit there and with such a thin public gathering, the PDM leadership was thinking to threaten the government but it was day-dreaming.

He mentioned that PTI likeminded MPA Ashraf Ansari and Younas Ansari also wanted to organize a public gathering on the same day in Gujranwala but the government requested them to delay it due to covid-19 situation and that the government did not want to create such a situation that may trigger the atmosphere.

He said the government was not in any threat by the protest movement of the opposition asthe government would continue to serve the masses.

He stressed the need to adopt Covid-19 SOPs as the threat of the virus was not yet over.

