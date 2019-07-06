UrduPoint.com
Baseless Story Was Concocted To Make The Institutions Weak For Their Vested Interests: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 11:16 PM

Baseless story was concocted to make the institutions weak for their vested interests: Dr Firdous

Dr Firdous said a baseless story was concocted to make the institutions weak for their vested interests. "It is a result of jealousy and hatred," she added

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Dr Firdous said a baseless story was concocted to make the institutions weak for their vested interests. "It is a result of jealousy and hatred," she added.

If the claims were valid, they should had been presented before the courts rather than the media, she said.

Dr Firdous said the members of Sharif family, including Salman Shehbaz, Ali Imran and Ishaq Dar, were involved in various corruption cases who had fled after sucking the blood of the nation. Why did they not come back and face the cases, she questioned.

On the other hand, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan who never enjoyed any public office, faced cases but he did not leave the country. Imran Khan gave money trail of 40 years and after getting a certificate of an honest and credible person, assumed the office of the prime minister, she added.

Commenting on Shehbaz Sharif's recent appearance before National Accountability Bureau team, she said twenty questions surfaced in the media wherein Shehbaz Sharif was asked about the sources of money and assets of his family.

However, Shehbaz Sharif stated that he did not know about it and family should be asked in this regard.

It was amazing that the father was saying that his children should be asked about details of assets whereas the children were saying that father should be asked, she added.

The prime minister had given her a task of addressing grievances of the traders, she said and added that their problems would be reviewed.

She said a future strategy would be evolved in consultation with the traders, adding that tax reforms were introduced for betterment of the country.

Presidents of local trade organisations on the occasion also presented their demands to Dr Firdous on this occasion.

The special assistant assured that their demands would be presented to the prime minister.

Later, Dr Firdous held a meeting with the traders' representatives.

