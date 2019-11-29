UrduPoint.com
Basement Of Deewan-e-Aam In Lahore Fort Reveals

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:52 PM

A basement of Deewan-e-Aaam has been discovered by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) while preserving floor slabs of Deewan-e-Aam in the Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A basement of Deewan-e-Aaam has been discovered by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) while preserving floor slabs of Deewan-e-Aam in the Lahore Fort.

This is a huge basement with three rooms so far found by the WCLA team working there.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Director Conservation WCLA Najamussaqib Sheikh said: "During repair and maintenance of the floor of Deewan-e-Aam a slab was being fixed under which the team saw a staircase which led to chambers and rooms." "It is a very early stage to explain or identify the usage of this newly found basement.

The conservation team is marking out the floor levels of this area and complete documentation is being carried out. Drawings will be made and these will lead to identify the past usage of this basement. " Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari said, " The Lahore Fort is an interesting site and there is a lot to find in it and explore there. We have already completed the conservation of two new sites Royal Kitchens and Barood Khana and now they are opened for public. This basement once it will be conserved would also add an experience for tourists at Lahore Fort."

