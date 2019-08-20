UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BASF Collaborates With Government To Improve Safety In Locust Control In Sindh And Punjab!

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 03:46 PM

BASF collaborates with government to improve safety in locust control in Sindh and Punjab!

Partnership with the Department of Plant Protection to create safety awareness among locust control teams

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019) BASF is collaborating with the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and the Department of Agriculture Extension to increase safety awareness of locust control in Sindh and Punjab provinces. BASF recently conducted a series of workshops in the locust-hit areas to share knowledge and experience with local agricultural communities, helping them understand the importance of safety in pest control.

“Safety is at the heart of our operations. As a leading producer of agricultural solutions, we are committed to sustainable agricultural development by providing expertise and technical support to the farming communities. The safety awareness campaign provides farmers and sprayers with knowledge and tools to implement safe agricultural practices,” said Faisal Akhtar, Managing Director, BASF Pakistan.

BASF also distributed 300 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) safety kits for pesticide applicators and navigators working in the locust-effected areas. The PPE kits consist of a pair of nitrile gloves, three particulate filter masks and a set of protective eyewear as recommended in the material safety data sheets of the pesticides being used by DPP.

These items are accompanied by an easy-to-understand picture-based instruction leaflet.

Sindh and Punjab provinces are currently battling a massive swarm of desert locusts which is threatening the country’s main crops: cotton, mango, banana and vegetables. Pakistan is an agriculture reliant economy with the sector being one of the major employers, providing jobs for tens of thousands across the country.

“We have been combatting this voracious pest in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab provinces. The operation involves the use of highly toxic pesticides that can adversely affect the health of the field staff. We are thankful to have BASF helping us in creating awareness and providing personal protective kits to our teams. The support will help create safe farming practices in the country,” said Muhammad Tariq Khan, Technical Director, Department of Plant Protection.

A team from BASF has conducted safety awareness sessions in the district offices of major affected cities, such as Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Benazeerabad Shaeed, Khairpur, Sukkur, Saalehpat, Naran Desert, Sadiqabad and Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Punjab Agriculture Hyderabad Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Sukkur Mango Khairpur Cotton From Share Jobs

Recent Stories

Afforestation campaign, Hafeez Shaikh plants sapli ..

30 minutes ago

Pak Steel Mills' revival on public-private partner ..

30 minutes ago

Body of Pilot of Azerbaijan's Crashed MiG-29 Fight ..

37 minutes ago

Massive Wildfire on Gran Canaria Island 'Dying Dow ..

30 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues six notic ..

37 minutes ago

US to Award Medals to Troops Deployed at Mexican B ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.