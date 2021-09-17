BASF express solidarity with Chief Minister Balochistan

Provincial President of Balochistan Awami Students Federation (BASF) Rehmatullah Kakar led a motorbike rally, organized to support Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan from Airport Road on Friday

The rally reached Quetta press club after marching different routes while the participants of the rally were carrying party flags and chanting slogans in favor of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

Addressing the participants, BASF provincial president Rehmatullah Kakar said Balochistan is on the path of development and prosperity due to positive efforts of CM Jam Kamal Khan, despite the amount of development work done in the province during the last three years is unprecedented.

He said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has been serving the people of the province with determination and has ensured equal distribution of funds to all areas of the province which is why the opposition is conspiring against him.

He said that members of Balochistan Awami Party, Provincial Assembly and members of allied parties are united under the leadership of Jam Kamal Khan and together they will thwart the no-confidence motion of the opposition.

He said bringing no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal by the opposition was in fact to stop the development and prosperity projects of Balochistan but the opposition parties would have to face failure regarding no-confidence motion.

He said that Balochistan Awami Party and its allies have already foiled the conspiracies against the government and would continue to thwart the no-confidence motion, and Insha Allah Jam Kamal Khan's government will complete its five years and perform well, he added.

Meanwhile, a rally was taken out in favor of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan in Sibi by BAP party workers.

The rally was marched in different routes of Sibi Bazaar and participant of the rally raised slogan in support of the CM Balochistan.