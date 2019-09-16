Basharat blames opposition of disinterestedness in Assembly business

UrduPoint.com
Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ):Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and social Welfare Raja Muhammad Basharat on Monday said that the opposition in the Punjab Assembly failed to play its due role in smooth functioning of the august house and did not take part in legislation and other business during the first year.

In a media briefing on the 14th session of the Punjab Assembly at the assembly cafeteria, he said the treasury waited for some input from the opposition on new legislation in vain, adding that no amendment was proposed by the opposition in the Local Government (LG) Bill 2019.

Raja Basharat said the government had accommodated the opposition in every respect but it had pursued its own personal agenda of self-aggrandizement.

The Law Minister said the opposition had the democratic right to protest within the lawful limits but their protest should not affect business of the house.

Referring to the unruly behavior of the opposition during the President Arif Alvi's address to the joint session of the parliament, he said, "The opposition failed to display unity on the Kashmir issue on a day when more than 60 ambassadors of foreign countries came to know our stance on Kashmir issue," adding, the opposition wasted the opportunity in displaying pictures of their detained leaders on the floor of the National Assembly (NA). He urged the opposition to preserve sanctity of the august house.

Raja Basharat stressed the need to create congenial atmosphere in the Punjab Assembly so that the legislators could work for the welfare of the people of the province.

About the current session, the Law Minister said that 6 important ordinances and 14 bills would be laid before the house during the current session of the assembly.

"We have already done record legislation and will try to pass as many laws as possible in the new parliamentary year," he said about the performance of the treasury.

Responding to a question, the Law Minister said legal reforms in prisons or other departments were being introduced in consultation with the federal government, adding that police reforms would be introduced after feedback from the federal government and Ministry of Law.

About Opposition's "Azadi March", he said it was premature to discuss the march when opposition had not yet evolved consensus among themselves.

About discrimination in issuing production order of the opposition leaders, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said issuance of production order for detained members was the prerogative of the Speaker Punjab Assembly, adding that he always used his powers across the board.

He hailed the media men for their constructive criticism, adding that role of the media was vital in bringing about positive change in society.

Earlier, President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari thanked Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and the Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat for their personal interest to resolve issues faced by the journalist colony.

Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir, Presidents Press Gallery Association Mian Muhammad Aslam and General Secretary Faizan Bangash were also present on the occasion.

