Basharat hails RWMC for timely collection of sacrificial animals' entrails

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat Wednesday said better cleanliness arrangements were made in the Rawalpindi district on Eid ul Azha this year as compared to the previous year as evident from timely collection and disposal of sacrificial animals entrails and offals.

The law and order situation in the district also remained peaceful, for which the administration and police deserved appreciation, he said while addressing a press conference here at the Punjab House.

Raja Basharat was flanked by Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan and Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Haifz. Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. ® Saqib Zafar, DC Muhammad Ali Randhawa, RPO Ehsan Tufail, CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana and other officers were also present.

Basharat Raja said Eid prayers were held at 1500 mosques in a very peaceful environment due to the police, who performed their duties with dedication.

He said the government machinery worked round the clock to ensure cleanliness during Eid days despite rainy weatherr. The RWMC workers collected some 8,500 tons of animal entrails and dumped the same at Lusar landfill site.

The minister said 448 applications were received for collection of animal hides. Some 393 applicants were granted permission was granted by the district administration. Twenty-four cases were lodged for illegal collection of hides, he added.

To a question, he said the pace of development projects remained slow during the first year of current government due to financial problems. However, the government had taken right steps to overcome the economic crisis and now mega projects like the Ring Road and Lai Expressway would be undertaken, he added.

Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said the nation was celebrating the Independence Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters of occupied Kashmir, who were facing the worst Indian brutalities.

He said the Modi government could not suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people by illegally revoking article 370 to change the special status of the held state.

Minister Raja Rashid Hafiz also spoke on the occasion..