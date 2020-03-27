UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basharat Lauds Police, District Admin Over Lockdown Efforts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:25 PM

Basharat lauds police, district admin over lockdown efforts

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has appreciated the police and district administration's efforts to make the lockdown a success in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has appreciated the police and district administration's efforts to make the lockdown a success in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the most important thing right now was to restrict people to their homes and stop their usual mobility.

Raja Basharat said that police and the district administration employees were risking their lives while performing their duties for which they deserved special encouragement.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and administration for their own safety and protection from a dangerous epidemic.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No contacts between Riyadh and Moscow over increas ..

43 minutes ago

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy re ..

3 minutes ago

176 quarantine centers with capacity to accommodat ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Health Ministry Warns of 'Difficult Situatio ..

3 minutes ago

Rossiya Segodnya Media Agency Joins Alliance for F ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court to take up case on Mar 30, against I ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.