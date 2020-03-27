Basharat lauds police, district admin over lockdown efforts

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has appreciated the police and district administration's efforts to make the lockdown a success in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has appreciated the police and district administration's efforts to make the lockdown a success in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that the most important thing right now was to restrict people to their homes and stop their usual mobility.

Raja Basharat said that police and the district administration employees were risking their lives while performing their duties for which they deserved special encouragement.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and administration for their own safety and protection from a dangerous epidemic.