Basharat Meets Victims Of Saddar Bomb Blast

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare, Raja Basharat met the victims of Saddar bomb blast and also visited the site of explosion here on Thursday.

The Minister paid tribute to the victims and expressed the resolve of the government to root out the menace of terrorism from country soul, adding that innocent people had been targeted in the tragic incident of terrorism in blast at Choata bazar.

He said that very soon Punjab government will announce immediate compensation package for the victims of blast to help and will give maximum support to injured and the heirs of the deceased family.

Basharat reiterated that the government will fight against terrorism with full force and the terrorists killing innocent citizens will be awarded deterrent punishment.

