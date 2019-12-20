Basharat Raja for ensuring foolproof security of churches, educational institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Friday directed the relevant authority to make special arrangements to ensure foolproof security of the churches and educational institutions.

He said this while presiding over the meeting which reviewed security arrangements for Christmas, Quaid-i-Azam Day and New Year's celebrations at Civil Secretariat.

District administration should regularly check the swings of the amusement parks besides ensuring traffic management in big cities, especially Murree, he added.

He said the district administration should also be in close contact with the local public representatives, civil society, businessmen and religious leaders, and strict security of major hotels and important public places was also needed on the occasion of the New Year.

Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman directed the relevant authorities to closely monitor the Christian settlements.

"The cameras and security equipment installed at the entrance of all sensitive places should be checked and repaired if needed." he added.

The IG, while briefing, said that on December 25, more than 1,000 events would be held in the province for which 15,400 personnel would be deployed.