Basharat Raja inaugurates various development projects in UC Dhamial

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja here on Saturday inaugurated several development projects completed to facilitate the residents of Union Council (UC) Dhamial.

He inaugurated the projects including construction of main road of Jorian, pavement of streets in Tarbela Colony and graveyard improvement project of Dhamial, Mohra Baryal.

Addressing a public meeting, Basharat Raja said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was striving for the welfare of the public and a number of development projects were being completed to facilitate the people. Public service was being focused which was center of our politics, he added.

Now, the fruits of hard decisions taken by the incumbent government for the bright future of the people had started to emerge, he said.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar fought the mafias, he said adding, those who were hatching conspiracies against the government had failed to achieve their set goals.

The corruption mafia and incompetent opposition were trying to hide their failures behind the march; he said and added that the PTI government had always given importance to the service and interest of the people.

The government had completed several projects worth billions of rupees in Rawalpindi to provide all possible facilities despite financial constraints, he said.

"Our doors are open round the clock for the public and Dhamyal house is a symbol of the politics of service and welfare," he added.