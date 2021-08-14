Basharat Raja lays foundation stone of new memorial of police martyrs

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday laid foundation stone of new memorial of police martyrs here at Police Lines Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Punjab, Muhammad Basharat Raja on Saturday laid foundation stone of new memorial of police martyrs here at Police Lines Headquarters.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Hassan Younis, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. The RPO and CPO briefed the Law Minister on the new memorial project.

On this occasion, Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the atmosphere of peace in the country was due to the unforgettable sacrifices of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the security of the nation and the country and their sacrifices would always be remembered.

The RPO said that the newly constructed martyrs' memorial would have a historic place.

The CPO on the occasion said that the citizens would have easy access to the new memorial place so that they could come and pay homage to their heroes.

He said, the martyrs are the pride of the nation and the nation and police department would not forget their great sacrifices.