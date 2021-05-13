Basharat seeks public cooperation to contain corona spread during Eid holidays

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:49 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Muhammad Basharat on Wednesday urged the people to extend full cooperation to the administration in containing the spread of coronavirus and ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eidul Fitr holidays.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the ban during the Eid holidays, he said the zero-tolerance policy was being followed to control the corona spread.

The district administration was on alert in collaboration with the police and other departments for ensuring implementation of guidelines issued by the NCOC and the Punjab Government, he added.

Raja Bashrat appealed to the people to celebrate Eid with simplicity, keeping in view the present situation of the epidemic.

He said police check posts had been set up at the entry/exit points of cities, besides tourist routes, to restrict the unnecessary movement of the citizens.

The minister asked the people to cooperate with the administration, wear face masks, keep social distancing and avoid gatherings.

