Basharat urges CCB newly elected members to resolve public issues on priority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday urged the newly elected members of Chaklala Cantonment board (CCB) to play their role in resolving masses' issues in their respective wards.

Chairing a meeting of the newly elected members of Chaklala Cantt at Dhamyal House, he said the Punjab government was trying its best to solve people's problems without any discrimination.

The minister said all decisions would be taken by mutual understanding and consultation with each other to carry out development projects.

Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Senior Leader and former Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Nasir Raja, Chaudhry Noman Shaukat, Ajmer Khan and others attended the meeting.