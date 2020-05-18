UrduPoint.com
Bashir Ahmad Bilour Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:50 PM

Bashir Ahmad Bilour tests positive for Coronavirus

Bashir Ahmad Bilour who is Member of the National Assembly has been diagnosed with Covid-19 has suspended all his activities and has gone into isolation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2020) Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour tested positive for Coronavirus here on Monday.

Ghulam Bilour who was also Member of the National Assembly was diagnosed with Covid-19 after his samples were taken on Sunday.

The sources close to him told that he isolated himself soon after the reports and left all his out door activities.

Munir Orakzai was the first MNA who was tested positive for Coronavirus who fell ill during the National Assembly meeting and was taken to nearby hospital for medical care.

Ghulam Ahmad Bilour is not only politician who was infected with coronavirus. Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senator Saeed Ghani, Sindh’s Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, PTI’s MNA Kamran Bangash and others were also diagnosed with Coronavirus.

The latest reports showed that number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 42,125 in Pakistan on Monday while the death toll stands at 903.

According to National Command and Control Center (NCOC), more than 1,974 cases of coronavirus were reported while 30 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 11,922 patients have recovered from the disease, while the country is still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.

