UrduPoint.com

Bashir Muhammad Appointed HEC Lahore Incharge

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:46 PM

Bashir Muhammad appointed HEC Lahore Incharge

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has appointed Bashir Muhammad, Deputy Director, as Incharge of the HEC Lahore office with immediate effect

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has appointed Bashir Muhammad, Deputy Director, as Incharge of the HEC Lahore office with immediate effect.

It may be mentioned here that Bashir Muhammad has been serving at the HEC Lahore office since last several years on different positions and his appointment as Incharge will further improve the department's performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore May HEC

Recent Stories

OLD SAU student donates books to varsity's library ..

OLD SAU student donates books to varsity's library

2 minutes ago
 SBP to organise CM Punjab 5-a-Side National Women ..

SBP to organise CM Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman calls for taking measures for timely pay ..

Ombudsman calls for taking measures for timely payment of pension, dues

2 minutes ago
 Global breastfeeding week opens in Khanewal

Global breastfeeding week opens in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help ..

AJK President calls for EU's vibrant role to help resolved Kashmir issue

6 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to mu ..

Integrated Transport Centre allows using all to multi-storey car parking spaces ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.