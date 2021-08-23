Bashir Muhammad Appointed HEC Lahore Incharge
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 07:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has appointed Bashir Muhammad, Deputy Director, as Incharge of the HEC Lahore office with immediate effect.
It may be mentioned here that Bashir Muhammad has been serving at the HEC Lahore office since last several years on different positions and his appointment as Incharge will further improve the department's performance.