Bashir Virk Chairs Meeting Of NA Body On Law, Justice

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on 14th December, 2022 and deferred the agenda No. 2, said a press release.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedures) Bill, 2023 (Government Bill)," and after detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended that the Bill as amended may be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023 (Government Bill) and unanimously recommended that the Bill as introduced may be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee did not consider the Bills "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Government Bill) and "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 204), MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail and deferred the same due to paucity of time.

MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Muhammad Moeen Watoo, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr Samina Matloob, Nafeesa Shah, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aliya Kamran, Kishwar Zehra, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Minister for law and Justice, Minister of State for Law and Justice along with Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and staff attended the meeting.

