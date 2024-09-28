Open Menu

BASI To Investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash In North Waziristan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:23 PM

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

CAA officials say helicopter took off from Islamabad at 11:15am on Friday, and heads for Shawa, North Waziristan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2024) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials stated that the Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI) would conduct an investigation into the crash landing of a Mari Gas Company helicopter in North Waziristan on Friday.

According to CAA officials, the helicopter took off from Islamabad at 11:15am on Friday, heading for Shawa, North Waziristan. After picking up new passengers, the helicopter departed from Shawa for Bannu at 1:15pm.

Due to an engine failure, the helicopter attempted an emergency landing in Shawa. During the emergency landing, the tail rotor of the helicopter struck the ground, causing it to overturn.

According to the CAA, the helicopter had six crew members, a safety officer, and 14 other passengers on board. A search and rescue operation was launched from Peshawar with the assistance of the Pakistan Army.

The Mari Gas Company was using this Russian-made helicopter to access remote areas for oil and gas exploration. The helicopter was leased from the Russian company PANH Helicopters by Princely Jet Company on a wet lease.

The Civil Aviation Authority had issued an Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) for six months for the helicopter, in compliance with the legal requirements of the wet lease.

The lease was set to expire on September 28, 2024. According to the terms of the lease agreement, the Russian company PANH Helicopters was responsible for the maintenance of the helicopter and the training of the crew.

The CAA officials further stated that the Bureau of Safety Investigation (BASI) would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

