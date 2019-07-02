Basic amenities of life to be provided to all residential areas of Peshawar: Sharam Khan Tarakai

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for local government and rural development Sharam Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that facilities of clean drinking water, sewage system and other basic amenities would be provided to all residential areas of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for local government and rural development Sharam Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that facilities of clean drinking water , sewage system and other basic amenities would be provided to all residential areas of provincial metropolis.

He was presiding over a meeting of local government department here which was also attended by Secretary local government Zahir Shah, Director General Peshawar Development Authority Uzair Khan, Project Director Kaghan Development Authority Khwaja Faheem Sajjad and other concerned officials.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister was briefed about overall performance of the department, its operations and proposed projects and other departmental affairs.

Formation of city local government at Divisional Headquarters tehsils was also discussed during the meeting.

Sharam Khan Tarakai advised Kaghan Development Authority officials to fully activate the department and strictly maintain ban on illegal construction activities in the area adding that cleanliness drive should also be conducted in current tourist season.

He said owners of hotels should be made bound to construct parking areas for their customers so that the flow of traffic should not be interrupted.

The Provincial Minister was briefed on condominium act, rules for private housing societies, bylaws for swimming pools and installment of security cameras at Hayatabad by PDA.