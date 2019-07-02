UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basic Amenities Of Life To Be Provided To All Residential Areas Of Peshawar: Sharam Khan Tarakai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:42 PM

Basic amenities of life to be provided to all residential areas of Peshawar: Sharam Khan Tarakai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for local government and rural development Sharam Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that facilities of clean drinking water, sewage system and other basic amenities would be provided to all residential areas of provincial metropolis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for local government and rural development Sharam Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that facilities of clean drinking water, sewage system and other basic amenities would be provided to all residential areas of provincial metropolis.

He was presiding over a meeting of local government department here which was also attended by Secretary local government Zahir Shah, Director General Peshawar Development Authority Uzair Khan, Project Director Kaghan Development Authority Khwaja Faheem Sajjad and other concerned officials.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister was briefed about overall performance of the department, its operations and proposed projects and other departmental affairs.

Formation of city local government at Divisional Headquarters tehsils was also discussed during the meeting.

Sharam Khan Tarakai advised Kaghan Development Authority officials to fully activate the department and strictly maintain ban on illegal construction activities in the area adding that cleanliness drive should also be conducted in current tourist season.

He said owners of hotels should be made bound to construct parking areas for their customers so that the flow of traffic should not be interrupted.

The Provincial Minister was briefed on condominium act, rules for private housing societies, bylaws for swimming pools and installment of security cameras at Hayatabad by PDA.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Traffic All Government Housing

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

17 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

24 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

34 minutes ago

108 power pilferers caught in Multan

2 minutes ago

At least 45 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker blast

2 minutes ago

CPWB making all out efforts to provide help to des ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.