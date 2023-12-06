Open Menu

Basic Facilities Inspected At Dera’s Educational Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The district administration is committed to ensuring basic facilities at educational institutions of the district, says Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Government Primary School-7 to inspect facilities and review academic activities.

According to district administration the AC undertook the visit as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Mansoor Arshad,

in light of the provincial government’s directives to enhance quality of education and improve academic standards.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to courses’ schedules and maintaining discipline in school.

He urged teachers to work with dedication and enthusiasm and comply with the prescribed guidelines.

He stated that similar surprise visits would be made to other schools as well to ensure quality education and prepare students to compete in various fields.

He encouraged the promotion of creative abilities among students by focusing on the results of students' learning.

He also inspected cleanliness conditions, clean drinking water and other necessary facilities and issued instructions for carrying out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis so as an enabling environment could be ensured for learning.

