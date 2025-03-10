Basic Facilities Inspected At Dera’s Educational Institutions
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Daraban on Monday said the district administration is committed to ensuring basic facilities at educational institutions of the district.
He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Government High School Thaheemabad to inspect facilities and review academic activities.
According to district administration, the AC undertook the visit as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, in light of the provincial government’s directives to enhance quality of education and improve academic standards.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to courses’ schedules and maintaining discipline in school.
He urged teachers to work with dedication and enthusiasm and comply with the prescribed guidelines.
He stated that similar surprise visits would be made to other schools as well to ensure quality education and prepare students to compete in various fields.
On this occasion, the assistant commissioner inspected attendance of the teachers and issued necessary instructions for improvement in the learning environment.
He also checked cleanliness conditions, availability of clean drinking water and other necessary facilities and issued instructions for carrying out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis so as an enabling environment could be ensured for learning.
Recent Stories
Physical remand of Model Nadia Hussain’s husband extended in Rs540m embezzleme ..
SBP decides to keep policy rate unchanged at 12 percent
MBRHC contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Basic facilities inspected at Dera’s educational institutions2 minutes ago
-
IFA itensifies Ramazan inspections: 8 outlets fined, contaminated stock destroyed12 minutes ago
-
DC visits health facilities1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food1 hour ago
-
Man arrested with 10kg drugs1 hour ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan stalls1 hour ago