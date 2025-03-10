Open Menu

Basic Facilities Inspected At Dera’s Educational Institutions

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Daraban on Monday said the district administration is committed to ensuring basic facilities at educational institutions of the district.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to Government High School Thaheemabad to inspect facilities and review academic activities.

According to district administration, the AC undertook the visit as per directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, in light of the provincial government’s directives to enhance quality of education and improve academic standards.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to courses’ schedules and maintaining discipline in school.

He urged teachers to work with dedication and enthusiasm and comply with the prescribed guidelines.

He stated that similar surprise visits would be made to other schools as well to ensure quality education and prepare students to compete in various fields.

On this occasion, the assistant commissioner inspected attendance of the teachers and issued necessary instructions for improvement in the learning environment.

He also checked cleanliness conditions, availability of clean drinking water and other necessary facilities and issued instructions for carrying out cleanliness on the premises on a daily basis so as an enabling environment could be ensured for learning.

