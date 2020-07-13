Basic health service being improved in Dera Div; Rapid Response teams working actively: Minister

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Monday said measures were being taken to improve basic health services in DI Khan division by providing medical staff to basic health centers.

He said child vaccination and rapid response teams are working more vigorously in the division which was evident of the fact that death rate due to corona pandemic remained very low in the area.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here at Commission Office as part of his visit to southern districts of the province. During his visit he would inspect the basic health units, hospitals and medical teaching institutes.

On the occasion the minister appreciated the performance of district health departments and district administration of DI Khan, Tank and South Waziristan during corona emergency and assured that deficiencies would be removed in health sector.

He said that vaccination of children would continue unabated in the district as the government believes that it wa basic right of the children, adding that officials of health department would get reward in terms of promotion and certification of appreciation if the EPI program would yield result.

During the meeting the Minister was briefed Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Umair who said that rapid response teams which were constituted during corona emergency conducted more then half of the corona diagnostic tests in the district.

He further said that the death rate due to dengue fever and leishmaniasis also remained very low this year.

Later the minister visited Basic Health Centre and District Headquarter Hospital and inspected the health facilities.

The meeting was attended by MPA Faisal Amin Gandapur, newly appointed Commission Dera Mohammad Yahya, Special Secretary Health Adil Iqbal, Depty Commissioners Dera, Tank and South Waziristan and district health officers.