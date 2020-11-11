Basic human rights secured through merger of FATA: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday said that protection of basic human rights has been ensured through merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

While giving a virtual lecture on "Merger of FATA" to the students of FATA University Dara Adamkhel Kohat, he said students were guarantor of the country's development and prosperity.

The IGP said integration of the tribal districts will change the fate of people and provide more opportunities to young generation.

He elaborated the steps taken by the government for betterment of people in the tribal districts.

IGP Sanaullah Abbasi said that tribal people had joined hands with the security forces to fight terrorism bravely and make great sacrifices for lasting peace in the region.

After the merger, he said that jurisdiction of all departments, especially the police force and judiciary, has been extended to those areas which will remove any sense of deprivation among local people by restoring all the basic human rights given in the constitution.

Giving details of steps, the IGP said that about 29,000 Levies and Khasadars have been integrated into the police force and their physical and academic training is now in full swing.

Similarly, recruitment process is being started in the tribal districts and educated youth are being recruited in the police.

He said Counter Terrorirsm Department, Special Branch and Highways Police have been deployed in the tribal districts to introduce new security paradigm in these areas.

The IGP said that extending the jurisdiction of the courts to the tribal areas has paved the way for the restoration of basic human rights and protection of basic human rights and provision of justice.

He urged students to focus on study and play their role for the development and prosperity of the country.

On this occasion, the students of the university asked questions about FATA merger and IGP gave detailed answers.

The online lecture was attended by a large number of students from the merged districts.

The Registrar of FATA University thanked IGP Sanaullah Abbassi for giving valuable lecture.

He said that such lectures would held regularly so that new generation is aware of future challenges.