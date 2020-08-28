Basic infrastructure required for boosting tourism: Commissioner Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Basic infrastructure is imperative to boost tourism in any area to attract domestic and international tourist besides proper maintenance, guidance and advertisement of tourism places to capture their interest.

Roads, electricity, telecommunication and provision for other facilities and sign boards guiding tourist with recreational spots are the first step for expansion of tourism and to grab attention of visitors, said Commissioner Hazara, Riaz Khan Mahsood.

Chairing a meeting of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) her on Friday he stressed for easy access to tourist places especially Kaghan and Naran to increase inflow of tourist.

He also ordered ban on fishing of trout for two years in River Kunhar, Lake Saif-ul-Malook, Lake Dodopat Sar and other adjoining areas to preserve the fish.

Mahsood also directed to start a compressive anti-encroachment drive around River Kunhar, Lake Saif-ul-Malook with the cooperation of National Highways Authority (NHA), Forest department, Irrigation and KDA.

Earlier, while briefing the meeting Chairman KDA, Asif Khan informed Commissioner Hazara about Naran Chairlift, illegal fishing, boating in Lake Saif-ul-Malook, encroachment at the lake, River Kunhar, Balakot to Naran and Jalkhad, illegal mining and lifting gravel from the river bed, poor condition of Balakot to Naran road, Toll tax and illegal cutting of forests.

He also suggested for development of tourism through C&W, WB financial support, Kaghan festival and KDA master plan.

The commissioner asked the departments concerned to work on the issues and submit their report as soon as possible.

He also directed all departments to work on possible solution of their issues in a joint meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC), District Police Officer Mansehra and managing director KDA.

He also asked to consult Malakand plan to remove encroachment from Kaghan avoiding any legal issue. He also said Director General KDA should allow uniform size hoardings and billboards on roads, grant permission for boating in river Kunhar under prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and bring shortage of staff of fisheries department into the notice of Secretary Fisheries.

He ordered DC Mansehra to immediately ban illegal mining at Ghari Habeebullah to Jalkhad road and submit the report, and Divisional Forest Officer to take measures for checking timber smuggling and submit the report.

While taking notice of traffic jam in Kaghan during peak season, the commissioner ordered traffic department to devise a comprehensive traffic plan, directed National Highway Authority (NHA) to repair Kaghan Naran road, and remove encroachment inthe area of NHA.

In the meeting Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jameel ur Rehman, District Commissioner Mansehra Capt. (Retd) Aurangzeb Haider, Chairman KDA Dr. Aimal, Director General KDA Asif Khan, members KDA, Forest department, Agriculture, Irrigation, Fisheries, Anti-Corruption, DPO Manshera, Mining, Tourism, Wildlife, NHA, Revenue, Communication and Works, World Bank (WB) designer Consultant and officials of other concerned departments were present.