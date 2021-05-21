Basic issues to be solved on priority basis:DC Khairpur

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Friday said that he would try to resolve the basic issues of people with the cooperation of journalists

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Tariq Hussain Chandio on Friday said that he would try to resolve the basic issues of people with the cooperation of journalists.

Deputy commissioner said that people of Khairpur were cooperative and hospitable.

He said that it was responsibility of the administration to facilitate the masses, adding that practical steps would be taken regarding encroachments and other issues in the district.