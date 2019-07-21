UrduPoint.com
Basic Life Support Training Concludes At PMAS-AAUR

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Basic Life Support training concludes at PMAS-AAUR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Two-day Basic Life Support and First Aid training organized at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has concluded.

The aim of this training was to provide the training to make University's staff expert in the field of emergency to handle serious and life-threatening situations while proper medical response is still on the way.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-Uz-Zaman was the chief guest at the inaugural session while Mubeen-ur-Rasheed from Rescue-1122 was the trainer.

More than 100 University staff members participated in this training.

Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said Basic Life Support training was essential for everyone in Pakistan so that the precious life of the messes could be saved.

He also suggested that first aid training must be declared mandatory for the school and college students to manage emergency situation.

He thanked the rescue-1122 team and appreciated efforts of the organizers and hoped that such training should also be organized in future as well.

The participants were imparted critical skills like placing an unconscious casualty into the recovery position, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, stopping bleeding andelevation bandaging injuries and preventing the worsening of the patient's conditionand promoting recovery.

