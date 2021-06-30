UrduPoint.com
Basic Life Support Training Held

Wed 30th June 2021

Basic life support training held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Two days basic life support training was organized for the students of Vocational training Institute at Rescue-1122 head office here Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer Engr Ihtesham Wahla supervised the training while Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammad Usman delivered detailed lecture about provision of first aid.

He briefed the participants about use of fire extinguisher tools, stopping the bleeding, carrying and shifting the injured person to hospital, safety methods in case of electrocuting, and other first aids.

The aim of holding a training workshop was to cope with any emergency situation and provision of first aid to the victims.

