Basic Necessities Mandatory For Prisoners: Abdul Aleem Khan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Basic necessities mandatory for prisoners: Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday said that provision of basic necessities of life to the prisoners in all circumstances was mandatory.

The prisoners should be provided with basic necessities of daily use, he said and added that the senior political leaders and officers had gone to jail but the conditions of jails had not changed and still the situation of many jails was deplorable.

Presiding over the review meeting of Prisons Department Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan said it was inhumane to have more inmates in the barracks than the capacity and there was a need to build new double storey barracks in different jails to increase the capacity.

Similarly funds allocated for the welfare of prisoners and jail staff should be used properly, he said and added that Prisons and other concerned departments would have to take action for which the next review meeting would be held next week at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

He said that keeping in view the existing requirements, private businesses entrepreneurs should be involved in better marketing of the products manufactured by the inmates so that they could get the best compensation for their labor.

The senior minister said that in the light of his observations in the jail, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation had been carrying out welfare measures for the inmates in 5 Jails of Sheikhupura, Kasur and Multan, including Kot Lakhpat Jail where model barracks had been set up by upgrading basic facilities including washrooms and significant relief had been provided to the inmates.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chauhan said there was scope for many reforms in the prisons and as per the directions of Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, practical work for improvement would be started soon.

Special Secretary Home, DIG Prisons, Officers from Planning & Development Department and other institutions also attended the meeting and highlighted the situation of prisons, possible reforms and various issues related to their respective areas.

