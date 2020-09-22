UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basic Rock Climbing Training Will Start From Sept 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:14 PM

Basic Rock Climbing training will start from Sept 26

Rock Climbers would be arranged a two-day rock climbing training session at Margalla Hills for serious adventure and fun lovers of the twin cities on Sept 26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Rock Climbers would be arranged a two-day rock climbing training session at Margalla Hills for serious adventure and fun lovers of the twin cities on Sept 26.

The training would focus on basic learning along with Introduction of Equipment, Knots, Basic Safety, Basic Bouldering (Basic Moves) Rock Climbing (Top roping), Belaying, Rappelling, Full moon trek to Banfaqiran Buddhist stupa (optional).

If you have decided that climbing is for you, then there's no better way to get started to attend one of beginners' climbing course, an official said on Tuesday.

He said that they have arranged special BBQ dinner with bonfire and music besides Luxury Camping during the training session.

He said that the administration fixed Rs. 4000 per head as fee for two-day of training which included all of the equipments, 2 lunch, 2 tea, moon light trek with juice and munching stuff and one BBQ dinner.

He said that strict SOPs would be followed and slots will be reserved on first come first serve basis and for booking visit the website.

