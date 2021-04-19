UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Basis Facilities For Female Journalists At Workplaces Urged

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:55 PM

Basis facilities for female journalists at workplaces urged

Female journalists of federal capital have been facing a number of problems in fulfillment of their professional responsibilities due to unavailability of proper facilities from their respective media organizations during Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Female journalists of Federal capital have been facing a number of problems in fulfillment of their professional responsibilities due to unavailability of proper facilities from their respective media organizations during Covid-19.

Mostly female journalists complained that despite heavy work load, their respective media organizations are reluctant to ensure provision of basic facilities to them, which are prerequisite for making their job easier.

A female journalist said during the situation of Covid-19, the journalist community work in all odd situation but they have not job security.

She said that they were working in every aspect of journalism but still failed to have support system to address issues She said that the numbers of new comer female journalists were increasing day by day but there was no mechanism to address their genuine issues.

Fauzia Shahid, a senior journalist said that media industry had not made enough arrangements to promote a sense of safety for female journalists, considering their genuine issues being faced by them daily.

She said that the major issue they face was transportation. She said that media industry failed to provide their female employees with transport to get to the locations where they need to report from, particularly when they need to work late.

"Despite these challenges, increasing numbers of female journalists working in media were true role models for other women, Amara Parveen, another female journalist said.

She said the only way to encourage these working female journalists was to ensure their basic facilities at workplaces and address their issues.

Related Topics

Job Women Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner Call ..

3 minutes ago

UEFA to Ban Super League Players From World, Europ ..

3 minutes ago

GCU prepares futuristic online education policy

3 minutes ago

Putin will address international climate summit vi ..

3 minutes ago

Rwandan report says France 'bears significant resp ..

3 minutes ago

UEFA announces new Champions League format to be i ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.